Wall Street edges higher at open with focus on Trump speech

Business

Wall Street edges higher at open with focus on Trump speech

U.S. stock index futures were largely flat on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to a speech by President Donald Trump for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. stocks eked out slim gains at open on Tuesday, buoyed by technology stocks, as investors looked forward to a speech by President Donald Trump later in the day for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.10 points, or 0.04per cent, at the open to 27,701.59. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.27 points, or 0.07per cent, at 3,089.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.80 points, or 0.08per cent, to 8,471.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark