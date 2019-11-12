Wall Street edges higher at open with focus on Trump speech

U.S. stock index futures were largely flat on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to a speech by President Donald Trump for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks eked out slim gains at open on Tuesday, buoyed by technology stocks, as investors looked forward to a speech by President Donald Trump later in the day for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.10 points, or 0.04per cent, at the open to 27,701.59. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.27 points, or 0.07per cent, at 3,089.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.80 points, or 0.08per cent, to 8,471.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)