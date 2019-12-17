Wall Street edges up on strong economic data

Wall Street's major indexes inched higher on Tuesday, extending their record-setting rally, as strong housing and manufacturing data bolstered investors' confidence in the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.89 points, or 0.1per cent, to 28,264.78, the S&P 500 gained 0.86 points, or 0.03per cent, to 3,192.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.13 points, or 0.1per cent, to 8,823.36.

