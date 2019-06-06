Wall Street ekes out gains at open on rate cut hopes; trade worries weigh

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday on hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, but sentiment remained fragile after President Donald Trump stoked fears of a further escalation in trade tensions by saying he would decide on more China tariffs "probably right after the G20."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.88 points, or 0.11per cent, at the open to 25,567.45. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.36 points, or 0.08per cent, at 2,828.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.77 points, or 0.09per cent, to 7,582.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)