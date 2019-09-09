Wall Street ends flat as tech, healthcare flounder

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. stocks ended flat on Monday as increased expectations of stimulus from central banks around the world were offset by losses in technology and healthcare shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.05 points, or 0.14per cent, to 26,835.51, the S&P 500 lost 0.28 points, or 0.01per cent, to 2,978.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.64 points, or 0.19per cent, to 8,087.44.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)