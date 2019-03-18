Wall Street ends higher, with biggest boost from banks

U.S. stock futures eked out gains on Monday following the S&P and Nasdaq's strongest weekly gain this year, while investors waited for further details from a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

REUTERS: Banks helped lead Wall Street higher on Monday, while Boeing and Facebook were a drag and investors eyed this week's Federal Reserve meeting for affirmation of its commitment to "patient" monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.11 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,914.98, the S&P 500 gained 10.54 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,833.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.95 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,714.48.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Stephen Culp; Editing by Susan Thomas)