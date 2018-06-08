Wall Street ends higher as investors set aside trade concerns

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Friday as investors shrugged off concerns about global trade tensions, but trading volume was relatively light ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.12 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,316.53, the S&P 500 gained 8.6 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,778.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.44 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,645.51.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)