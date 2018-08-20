Wall Street ends higher on optimism over trade talks

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday on hopes that planned trade talks between the United States and China would help resolve escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

REUTERS: The major U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday as optimism over talks between the United States and China provided a boost to trade-sensitive stocks in the industrial, energy and materials sectors.

But stocks pulled off their session highs minutes before the closing bell after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.37 points, or 0.35 percent, to 25,758.69, the S&P 500 gained 6.92 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,857.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.68 points, or 0.06 percent, to 7,821.01.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)