Wall Street ends lower on lingering trade worries

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Tuesday, as declines in heavyweights such as Nike and Facebook added to worries over trade negotiations between United States and other major economies, following the Labor Day weekend.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as trade concerns lingered and declines in Facebook and Nike shares weighed on Wall Street's major indexes, though data showing U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in August kept losses in check.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.34 points, or 0.05 percent, to 25,952.48, the S&P 500 lost 4.79 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,896.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.29 points, or 0.23 percent, to 8,091.25.

Advertisement

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)