Wall Street ends mixed as Microsoft, Apple offset

A Microsoft-led rally in technology shares pushed U.S. stock indexes higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected and left the door open for further monetary intervention.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.9 points, or 0.19per cent, to 27,094.18, the S&P 500 gained 0.03 points, or 0.00per cent, to 3,006.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.49 points, or 0.07per cent, to 8,182.88.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich)