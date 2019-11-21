Wall Street ends slightly lower; investors stay to sidelines

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday after conflicting headlines on U.S.-China trade relations and a row between the world's top two economies over the Hong Kong protest added to doubts whether a deal could be reached by the end of this year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.2 points, or 0.2per cent, to 27,765.89, the S&P 500 lost 4.99 points, or 0.16per cent, to 3,103.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.52 points, or 0.24per cent, to 8,506.21.

