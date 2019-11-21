Wall Street ends slightly lower; investors stay to sidelines

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday after conflicting headlines on U.S.-China trade relations and a row between the world's top two economies over the Hong Kong protest added to doubts whether a deal could be reached by the end of this year.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York City, U.S., November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
NEW YORK: U.S. stock indexes dipped slightly on Thursday as investors moved to the sidelines with mixed messages and no concrete signs of progress on U.S.-China relations.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.2 points, or 0.2per cent, to 27,765.89, the S&P 500 lost 4.99 points, or 0.16per cent, to 3,103.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.52 points, or 0.24per cent, to 8,506.21.

