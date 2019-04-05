Wall Street ends up as jobs data eases concerns

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday after data showed U.S. employment in March accelerated from a 17-month low, easing concerns of a domestic slowdown, while hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal added to the sentiment.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.95 points, or 0.15per cent, to 26,424.58, the S&P 500 gained 13.32 points, or 0.46per cent, to 2,892.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.91 points, or 0.59per cent, to 7,938.69.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Susan Thomas)