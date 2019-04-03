Wall Street ends up as trade deal hopes rise

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, resuming a rally after a pause in the previous session, fueled by optimism over trade talks with Beijing and as China's economy showed new signs of recovery.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, extending a strong start to the quarter as rising hopes of a trade deal with Beijing boosted investor sentiment.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.22 points, or 0.17per cent, to 26,223.35, the S&P 500 gained 6.01 points, or 0.21per cent, to 2,873.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.72 points, or 0.6per cent, to 7,895.41.

Advertisement

(Reporting by April Joyner in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)