Wall Street ends up on hopes of easing US-China trade tensions

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with hopes of a trade negotiation between the United States and China being offset by mixed results from retailers and a slide in growth stocks including Facebook and Amazon.com Inc .

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after a news report that further U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would be paused spurred optimism that the two countries could resolve their trade dispute.

A spokesperson for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, however, denied the report.

Advertisement

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208.84 points, or 0.83 percent, to 25,289.34, the S&P 500 gained 28.69 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,730.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 122.64 points, or 1.72 percent, to 7,259.03.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Tom Brown)