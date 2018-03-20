Wall Street ends up slightly, but Facebook falls again

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, led by gains in financial stocks ahead of a near-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, but declines in Facebook and Oracle weighed on technology shares.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Tuesday as higher oil prices lifted the energy sector, but another slump in Facebook Inc shares curbed gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.36 points, or 0.47 percent, to 24,727.27, the S&P 500 gained 4.02 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,716.94, and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.06 points, or 0.27 percent, to 7,364.30.

