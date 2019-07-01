Wall Street ends with gains on renewed trade hopes

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Monday, with chipmakers making handsome gains, as trade tensions between the United States and China eased after both sides agreed to restart talks.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, but finished off earlier highs, led by gains in technology stocks on optimism for progress in U.S.-China trade talks and signs of a likely reprieve for Chinese telecom company Huawei.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.47 points, or 0.44per cent, to 26,717.43, the S&P 500 gained 22.58 points, or 0.77per cent, to 2,964.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.92 points, or 1.06per cent, to 8,091.16.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Susan Thomas)