Wall Street erases gains on fears of coronavirus spreading in US

U.S. stocks turned lower in afternoon trading on Wednesday in a fresh wave of selling sparked by fears of the coronavirus spreading in the United States.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
REUTERS: U.S. stocks turned lower in afternoon trading on Wednesday in a fresh wave of selling sparked by fears of the coronavirus spreading in the United States.

At 1:47 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 116.19 points, or 0.43per cent, at 26,965.17, the S&P 500 was down 10.97 points, or 0.35per cent, at 3,117.24. The Nasdaq Composite was down 13.22 points, or 0.15per cent, at 8,952.39.

