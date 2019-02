Wall Street extends losses after comments from US trade representative

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday, mirroring global markets, as the second U.S.-North Korean nuclear summit kicked off and fresh hostilities erupted between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks added to losses on Wednesday after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said U.S. issues with China are "too serious" to be resolved by promises of more purchases of U.S. goods by Beijing.

Earlier in the day, markets were also pressured by technology stocks, as the second U.S.-North Korean nuclear summit kicked off and tensions flared up between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.

At 10:17 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 134.03 points, or 0.51 percent, at 25,923.95, the S&P 500 was down 13.67 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,780.23 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 51.20 points, or 0.68 percent, at 7,498.09.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)