Wall Street extends losses after data shows business activity stalls

Business

Wall Street extends losses after data shows business activity stalls

U.S. stock index futures lurched downwards on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell further on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February, as companies grew increasingly concerned about the coronavirus.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 283.47 points, or 0.97per cent, at 28,936.51, while the S&P 500 was down 34.78 points, or 1.03per cent, at 3,338.45. The Nasdaq Composite was down 136.59 points, or 1.40per cent, at 9,614.38.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark