Wall Street extends losses after data shows business activity stalls

U.S. stock index futures lurched downwards on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell further on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February, as companies grew increasingly concerned about the coronavirus.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 283.47 points, or 0.97per cent, at 28,936.51, while the S&P 500 was down 34.78 points, or 1.03per cent, at 3,338.45. The Nasdaq Composite was down 136.59 points, or 1.40per cent, at 9,614.38.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)