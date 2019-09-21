Wall Street extends losses after tumultuous week

NEW YORK: US stocks sank on Friday (Sep 20), closing the week in the red after an abruptly cancelled visit by Chinese officials spooked investors on Wall Street.

With no apparent explanation, Chinese agricultural officials on Friday scrapped hastily planned trips to farms in Montana and Nebraska and instead returned to China.

The news heightened fears that talks to resolve the US-China trade war could be heading south.

However, the US Trade Representative's office said Friday that trade talks were continuing.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average erased gains from earlier in the day, closing down 159.72 points (0.59 per cent) at 26,935.07, leaving the index down one per cent for the week.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 14.72 points (0.49 per cent) to 2,992.07, falling below the 3,000-point threshold for the first time since Monday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 65.21 points (0.80 per cent), closing at 8,117.67.

All three indexes posted weekly losses after three straight weeks of gains.

"An awful lot to absorb this week for the market," Quincy Krosby of Prudential Financial told AFP.

Stocks had suffered a wild ride since Monday, when markets reacted to soaring oil prices after devastating attacks on Saudi oil facilities temporarily knocked half the country's production capacity offline.

Markets were ultimately unimpressed by the US Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, as had been widely expected.

Central bankers also aired the differences on Friday as to whether and by how much the Fed should have cut interest rates this week, laying bare the sharp disagreements among policymakers.

Meanwhile, the New York Federal Reserve Bank took emergency steps to prevent banks from running out of the cash they need to meet minimum reserve requirements - the first such moves since the great financial crisis in 2008.

And the New York Fed announced it would continue doing so for another three weeks.

Krosby said the Chinese officials' early departure raised eyebrows among investors given Trump's remarks on Friday.

"The president came out with comments he does not want a trade deal before the election. That said, they are still going to the high level meeting in October" said Krosby.

"But we are again on the on-off relationship between the US and China."

In money markets, there were signs that a liquidity crunch was beginning to ease as demand for cash fell during Friday's repo operations conducted by the New York Federal Reserve.

Apple fell 1.5 per cent performing worse than the market on the day it launched sales of the latest iPhone.

Fast food giant McDonald's also fell 0.6 per cent despite announcing increased dividends.