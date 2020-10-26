Wall Street extends slide on virus worries, elusive stimulus deal

U.S. stocks extended their slide on Monday, setting the Dow for its worst day in more than seven weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and a deadlock in Washington over the next fiscal relief bill raised concerns over the economy and corporate earnings.

At 12:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 731.56 points, or 2.58per cent, at 27,604.01, the S&P 500 was down 70.49 points, or 2.03per cent, at 3,394.90, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 188.60 points, or 1.63per cent, at 11,359.68.

