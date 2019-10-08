Wall Street eyes weaker open on escalating trade concerns

Wall Street was headed for a second straight session of declines on Tuesday as an escalation in U.S.-China tensions tempered expectations from the high-level trade talks this week, while Boeing was hit by fresh concerns over its grounded 737 MAX jets.

The report came as tensions escalated after the U.S. widened its trade blacklist to include Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision and surveillance equipment maker Zhejiang Dahua Technology among others, drawing a sharp rebuke from Beijing.

The discussions on capital flow restrictions focused on investments made by U.S. government pension funds, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Adding to the pessimism, a South China Morning Post report said China had toned down its expectations ahead of the high-level trade talks set to begin on Thursday and that the Chinese delegation could depart Washington a day earlier than planned.

"I don't think there's really much hope that we are going to see a completed deal any time soon," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "For markets, it may be enough to just see a stop in the escalation."

The U.S. action pressured suppliers to the Chinese firms. Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp fell about 1per cent in premarket trading, while Ambarella Inc slumped 12per cent.

Dow heavyweight Boeing Co fell 1.5per cent after the Wall Street Journal reported friction between the United States and Europe could further delay efforts to resume flights of the planemaker's best-selling 737 MAX jets, which have been grounded since early 2019.

The three main indexes logged their first fall in three sessions on Monday as investors tackled mixed headlines on U.S.-China trade. Risk appetite has also been hit by weak economic indicators last week and intensifying efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.

At 8:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 181 points, or 0.68per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 18.75 points, or 0.64per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 48.75 points, or 0.63per cent.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is now about 3per cent off its record high hit in July.

Market participants will now turn their attention to the third-quarter earnings season beginning next week for evidence of the impact of the trade war on corporate America.

Analysts expect the worst quarterly profit performance since 2016, with earnings from S&P 500 companies declining nearly 3per cent from a year earlier, based on IBES data from Refinitiv.

Among other stocks, Nektar Therapeutics slid 6.1per cent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the drug developer's stock to "sell."

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks also declined, with Alibaba Group Holding , JD.com Inc and Baidu Inc down between 2per cent and 2.6per cent.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)