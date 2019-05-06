Wall Street falls, but ends above lows, after Trump trade threats

U.S. stock index futures plunged on Monday after President Donald Trump shocked investors by threatening to hike tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods, raising fears of a global slowdown and halting a relative period of calm in the markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.47 points, or 0.25per cent, to 26,438.48, the S&P 500 lost 13.17 points, or 0.45per cent, to 2,932.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.71 points, or 0.5per cent, to 8,123.29.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Dan Grebler)