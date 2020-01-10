Wall Street falls after tepid jobs data, but posts weekly gains

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks fell on Friday from record-high levels as investors took profits and data showed slower-than-expected December U.S. jobs growth, but the major indexes posted gains for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133.33 points, or 0.46per cent, to 28,823.57, the S&P 500 lost 9.37 points, or 0.29per cent, to 3,265.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.57 points, or 0.27per cent, to 9,178.86.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)