Wall Street falls as China prompts global slowdown worries

U.S. stock futures dropped on Monday, after data showed China's exports unexpectedly shrank the most in two years, raising fears of a sharper slowdown in global economic growth and its impact on corporate profits.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks declined on Monday as an unexpected drop in China's exports reignited worries of a global economic slowdown and prompted caution among investors as the corporate earnings season kicked off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.4 points, or 0.36 percent, to 23,908.55, the S&P 500 lost 13.88 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,582.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.56 points, or 0.94 percent, to 6,905.92.

