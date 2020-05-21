Wall Street falls as trade concerns resurface

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as growing trade tensions with China added to worries about the pace of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled economic slump even with several countries easing lockdowns.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes dropped about 1per cent on Thursday as investors worried about escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns over a quick rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 202.88 points, or 0.83per cent, at 24,373.02, the S&P 500 was down 32.79 points, or 1.10per cent, at 2,938.82. The Nasdaq Composite was down 120.51 points, or 1.29per cent, at 9,255.27.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

