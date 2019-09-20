Wall Street falls as trade optimism fizzles

Wall Street's main indexes dropped sharply on Friday after Chinese agriculture officials who were due to visit U.S. farm states next week canceled their trip to Montana, dampening early optimism on U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 160.19 points, or 0.59per cent, to 26,934.6, the S&P 500 lost 15.08 points, or 0.50per cent, to 2,991.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.21 points, or 0.8per cent, to 8,117.67.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)