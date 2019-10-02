Wall Street falls as US data stokes economic worries

Wall Street's main indexes suffered their sharpest one-day declines in nearly six weeks on Wednesday after employment and manufacturing data suggested that fallout from the U.S.-China trade war is further hurting the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 494.22 points, or 1.86per cent, to 26,078.82, the S&P 500 lost 52.59 points, or 1.79per cent, to 2,887.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 123.44 points, or 1.56per cent, to 7,785.25.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

