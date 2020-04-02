Wall Street falls at open as jobless claims top 6 million

U.S. stocks index futures gave up early gains on Thursday after the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits topped a whopping 6 million as more jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the coronavirus.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes fell at the open on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims blew past a record 6 million as more states enforced stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.05 points, or 0.59per cent, at the open to 20,819.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.96 points, or 0.48per cent, at 2,458.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.13 points, or 0.59per cent, to 7,317.45 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)