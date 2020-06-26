Wall Street falls at open as virus cases surge, banks fall

Futures tracking the S&P 500 were largely flat on Friday as investors digested a surprise quarterly loss for Nike and the Federal Reserve's move to limit shareholder payouts by banks amid a surge in new coronavirus cases.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases and bank stocks fell following the Federal Reserve's move to cap shareholder payouts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.91 points, or 0.40per cent, at the open to 25,641.69.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.56 points, or 0.34per cent, at 3,073.20. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.88 points, or 0.22per cent, to 9,995.12 at the opening bell.

