Wall Street falls at open on inflation concerns, rising yields

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered caution over pricey equity valuations, hitting shares of high-flying technology-related companies.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns, hitting shares of technology-related companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.2 points, or 0.36per cent, at the open to 31381.12. The S&P 500 fell 21.2 points, or 0.54per cent, at the open to 3885.55​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 160.3 points, or 1.16per cent, to 13714.202 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)