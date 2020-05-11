Wall Street falls on fears of new infection wave

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday following a strong week of gains for Wall Street, as investors turned cautious about a second wave of coronavirus infections with several countries reopening economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.87 points, or 0.31per cent, at the open to 24,256.45.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.34 points, or 0.49per cent, at 2,915.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.41 points, or 0.73per cent, to 9,054.91 at the opening bell.

