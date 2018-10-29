Wall Street falls on fresh China tariff worries

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks fell on Monday in a volatile session, with the S&P 500 ending just shy of confirming its second correction of 2018, hurt by fresh worries of an escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions and a sharp drop in big tech and internet names.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245.05 points, or 0.99 percent, to 24,443.26, the S&P 500 lost 17.43 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,641.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.92 points, or 1.63 percent, to 7,050.29.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Bill Berkrot)