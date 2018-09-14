Wall Street falls on report US to go ahead with China tariffs

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday amid optimism that the United States and China would start new trade talks and as technology stocks rose.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks reversed course on Friday to trade lower after Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about US$200 billion more in Chinese products.

This move comes despite U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's attempt to restart talks with Beijing to resolve the trade war.

Advertisement

At 12:09 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 27.09 points, or 0.10 percent, at 26,118.90, the S&P 500 was down 3.31 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,900.87 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 13.73 points, or 0.17 percent, at 7,999.98.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)