Wall Street falls on sour earnings, trade fears

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on declines in financial and industrial stocks and renewed trade tensions on news that the European Union may retaliate if the United States slaps tariffs on EU cars.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.52 points, or 0.53 percent, to 25,064.77, the S&P 500 lost 11.1 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,804.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.15 points, or 0.37 percent, to 7,825.30.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)