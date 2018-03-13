Wall Street falls on Tillerson exit, tariff worry

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of the consumer prices data, which will provide the last crucial reading on inflation in the run up to a near-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.

NEW YORK: Wall Street's major indexes fell on Tuesday as the dismissal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the possibility of additional tariffs dragged down stocks across sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.99 points, or 0.68 percent, to 25,006.62, the S&P 500 lost 17.73 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,765.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.31 points, or 1.02 percent, to 7,511.01.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)