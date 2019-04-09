Wall Street falls on trade tensions, dim global growth outlook

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as trade concerns resurfaced and investors braced for the first quarterly earnings contraction since 2016.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
NEW YORK: Trade-sensitive industrials dragged Wall Street lower on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on US$11 billion of European goods, and as the International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190.44 points, or 0.72per cent, to 26,150.58, the S&P 500 lost 17.57 points, or 0.61per cent, to 2,878.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.61 points, or 0.56per cent, to 7,909.28.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Source: Reuters

