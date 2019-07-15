Wall Street flat as Citi results weigh on bank shares

U.S. stock futures extended last week's gains to trade slightly higher on Monday in the run up to the start of second-quarter earnings reports, beginning with Citigroup.

REUTERS: Wall Street's three main indexes eased from their record highs on Monday as bank stocks turned lower after the third largest U.S. lender, Citigroup, reported a squeeze in interest margins.

Shares of the Wall Street bank fell 1.3per cent, reversing early gains from a quarterly profit beat, and weighed on other big lenders.

"As Citi's net interest margin compressed by 5 basis points sequentially this quarter, investors are anxious this will lead to lower earnings and profitability for the large-cap U.S. banks," Marty Mosby, director of bank and equity strategies at Vining Sparks, said.

"Bank investors are most worried about the upcoming expected decline in short-term interest rates when the Federal Reserve begins to cut its Fed Funds rate."

JPMorgan Chase & Co , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo will report earnings on Tuesday. The banking index was down 0.95per cent, leading to a 0.54per cent decline in the S&P 500 financial index .

Profit from the S&P 500 companies is expected to dip 0.3per cent year-over-year, the first quarterly decline in three years, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Last week, gains in stocks were powered by comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that reassured investors that an interest rate cut was highly likely at the central bank's policy meeting later this month.

At 10:08 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.17 points, or 0.02per cent, at 27,327.86, the S&P 500 was down 1.59 points, or 0.05per cent, at 3,012.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.91 points, or 0.02per cent, at 8,242.23.

Also weighing heavily on the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials were shares of Boeing Co , which fell 1.4per cent on a report that its 737 Max jet may stay grounded until early 2020.

Top loser on the benchmark index was Symantec Corp , which tumbled 13.1per cent after a report that the cybersecurity company and chipmaker Broadcom Inc have ceased deal talks. Broadcom rose 2.2per cent.

General Electric Co fell 1.1per cent after brokerage UBS downgraded shares of the industrial conglomerate to "neutral" from "buy", according to traders.

Paper packaging companies Westrock Co , Packaging Corp of America and International Paper Co , shed between 2per cent and 3.5per cent after KeyBanc downgraded their shares, citing risks from a further fall in containerboard and pulp prices.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 53 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 26 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)