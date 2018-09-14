Wall Street flat as looming tariffs offset gains in financials
U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday amid optimism that the United States and China would start new trade talks and as technology stocks rose.
NEW YORK: U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as financials gained with bond yields, while news that President Donald Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about US$200 billion more of Chinese products limited gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 26,154.67, the S&P 500 gained 0.79 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,904.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.67 points, or 0.05 percent, to 8,010.04.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)