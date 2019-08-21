Wall Street gains after upbeat retail earnings

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as upbeat earnings reports from retailers Lowe's and Target reflected robust consumer demand, helping ease some concerns around slowing economic growth.

NEW YORK: Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as upbeat earnings from retailers pointed to strength in U.S. consumer demand and held their gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month showed that policymakers had debated a more aggressive rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241.45 points, or 0.93per cent, to 26,203.89, the S&P 500 gained 23.91 points, or 0.82per cent, to 2,924.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.65 points, or 0.9per cent, to 8,020.21.

