Wall Street gains as Washington reaches deal on US$2 trillion aid

REUTERS: Wall Street on Wednesday extended its massive bounce from the previous session as Washington reached a deal for a US$2 trillion stimulus package to help businesses and millions of Americans hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.44 points, or 0.43per cent, at 2,457.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.43 points, or 1.67per cent, at the open to 21,050.34, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.50 points, or 0.05per cent, to 7,421.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)