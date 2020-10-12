Wall Street gains at open on tech boost, stimulus optimism

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumping more than 1per cent as optimism about a deal in Washington over more fiscal stimulus lifted sentiment ahead of the start of quarterly corporate earnings season.

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.22 points, or 0.29per cent, at the open to 28,671.12.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.89 points, or 0.66per cent, at 3,500.02, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 152.38 points, or 1.32per cent, to 11,732.33 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

