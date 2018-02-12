Wall Street gains for second straight day after selloff

Wall Street's three major indexes rebounded on Monday with broad-based gains across sectors as investors appeared to regain confidence after U.S. equities' biggest weekly drop in two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 409.47 points, or 1.69 percent, to 24,600.37, the S&P 500 gained 36.39 points, or 1.39 percent, to 2,655.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.47 points, or 1.56 percent, to 6,981.96.

