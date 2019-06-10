Wall Street gains on Mexico tariff relief

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday after the United States abandoned plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while a multi-billion dollar deal between United Technologies and Raytheon added to the cheer.

the Dow reaching its longest daily winning streak in 13 months

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.74 points, or 0.3per cent, to 26,062.68, the S&P 500 gained 13.39 points, or 0.47per cent, to 2,886.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 81.07 points, or 1.05per cent, to 7,823.17.

