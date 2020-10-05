Wall Street gains on stimulus hopes, hints of Trump hospital discharge

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, while hopes of a new fiscal stimulus bill also lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.61 points, or 0.52per cent, at the open to 27,825.42. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.83 points, or 0.56per cent, at 3,367.27, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 94.09 points, or 0.85per cent, to 11,169.11 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)