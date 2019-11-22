Wall Street gains on trade hopes, economic data

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes eked out gains on Friday after President Donald Trump signalled an imminent trade deal with China, while the Nasdaq was weighed down by a slump in shares of Tesla after the launch of its electric pickup truck.

NEW YORK: Wall Street advanced on Friday as Washington and Beijing made positive comments regarding a tentative trade deal between the world's two biggest economies and upbeat domestic economic data eased investor worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 107.36 points, or 0.39per cent, to 27,873.65, the S&P 500 gained 6.64 points, or 0.21per cent, to 3,110.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.67 points, or 0.16per cent, to 8,519.89.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)