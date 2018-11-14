Wall Street gives up early gains as Apple weighs

U.S. stock index futures gained on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices in October rose in line with expectations and added little pressure on the Federal Reserve for further interest rate hikes.

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks turned lower on Wednesday as early support from tame consumer prices data and a rebound in oil prices faded, with Apple Inc leading a decline in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.3 points, or 0.23 percent, to 25,227.19, the S&P 500 lost 6.88 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,715.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.32 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,170.56.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

