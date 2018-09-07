Wall Street gives up gains after Trump's China tariff threats

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Friday, with internet stocks poised for further declines and as investors braced for a fresh salvo of Sino-U.S. tariffs and the August jobs report.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks reversed course to trade lower on Friday, after President Donald Trump said a fresh round of tariffs on US$267 billion worth of Chinese imports are ready to go, if he wanted, escalating trade war fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.51 points, or 0.49 percent, to 25,868.36, the S&P 500 lost 6.33 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,871.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.74 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,918.98.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)