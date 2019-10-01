Wall Street higher ahead of manufacturing report

U.S. stock index futures gained on Tuesday ahead of the release of manufacturing data as investors looked for fresh signs of domestic demand in the world's largest economy amid softening global growth.

REUTERS: Gains in technology stocks lifted Wall Street's three main indexes higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, while investors awaited manufacturing data for fresh signs of domestic demand in the world's largest economy.

The ISM's purchasing managers index (PMI) data, due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), is likely to show the manufacturing sector rebounded to 50.1 in September after contracting for the first time in 3-1/2 years to 49.1 in August.

It will come on the heels of euro zone manufacturing data which contracted at its steepest rate in almost seven years.

"If we look at some of the data out of either Asia Pacific or European zone, the U.S. economic data has certainly been the standout across the board," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

The technology sector gained 1.02per cent, the most among 11 major S&P sectors, with Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp providing the biggest boost.

Semiconductor stocks Analog Devices and Microchip Technology rose more than 3per cent after KeyBanc upgraded the chipmakers to "overweight". Shares of peer Xilinx slipped 1.4per cent after the brokerage lowered its rating to "sector weight".

Despite a prolonged U.S.-China trade war that has hammered global growth, confidence in the domestic economy is one of the factors that has helped the benchmark S&P 500 climb more than 19per cent so far this year.

A crucial jobs report on Friday is expected to shed further light on U.S. economic growth. The Federal Reserve is also looking at these data to determine whether it should cut interest rates again this year.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 121.05 points, or 0.45per cent, at 27,037.88, the S&P 500 was up 14.85 points, or 0.50per cent, at 2,991.59. The Nasdaq Composite was up 58.92 points, or 0.74per cent, at 8,058.26.

McDonald's Corp dropped 2.4per cent after JP Morgan said the fast food chain's third-quarter same-store sales would be softer than it initially thought.

The benchmark 10-year note yield ticked higher, helping the interest-rate sensitive bank sub-sector rise 0.96per cent.

Philip Morris International Inc gained 0.4per cent after reports that Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the cigarette maker's stock to "buy" from "neutral."

Shares of online brokerage E*Trade Financial tumbled 18.7per cent, the most on the S&P 500, following rival Charles Schwab Corp's move to remove commissions for online trading of stocks, ETFs and options listed on U.S. or Canadian exchanges. Shares of Charles Schwab dropped 8.8per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.04-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.57-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 30 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)